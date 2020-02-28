The Minneapolis Warehouse District nightclub where a man was killed Sunday must pay a $400 fine and tell the city how it will keep guns out of the club and evacuate customers in any future emergencies.

The violation notice and citation issued Thursday were the sixth time the city has taken action against Rouge at the Lounge since 2018, most for problems with security.

In a notice issued Thursday, the city accused the nightclub of violating an ordinance that requires it to “provide adequate security to prevent criminal activity” and of violating its alcohol management responsibilities. The notice instructs club management to update its security plan and submit it for review by Minneapolis police.

It instructs the club to outline “how Rouge at the Lounge will prevent guns from entering their premises, how people will be evacuated in case of an emergency, how management staff is trained on how to access video surveillance, and what other necessary procedures will be followed to assist law enforcement officials in case of an emergency at the establishment.”

Minneapolis police were called to the club at 411 N. 2nd Av. shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find a “chaotic scene.” Inside the club, they found Ameer Green Jr., 23, who had been shot multiple times and later died at a hospital. Another man who was wounded made his own way to the hospital for treatment.

Rouge at the Lounge has 25 days to pay the fine or request a hearing.

Linda Roberts, assistant manager of the city’s business licensing division, said the city is “confident that we have sufficient evidence to sustain any challenge the licensee may have with these orders.”

“Issuing notices of violation of City codes is just the beginning of our standard enforcement procedures when there is a significant event,” she said in a statement.

“We will be considering the violation history of the licensee and any of their immediate actions they have taken to address this issue to ascertain if the City pursues additional enforcement action that may include, but not limited to suspension and revocation,” she said.

The city has accused Rouge at the Lounge of violating city ordinances multiple times since 2018, including for allegations that staff drank on the job, failed to disperse rowdy customers and served alcohol to an underage patron.

A representative for Rouge at the Lounge could not immediately be reached. The club wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday that it will not reopen this weekend “while we continue to work with the City to update our security plan.”