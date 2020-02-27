The Hennepin County medical examiner identified the man fatally shot at a Minneapolis nightclub on Sunday as Ameer Green Jr., 23.

Minneapolis police were called to Rouge at the Lounge, 411 N. 2nd Av., shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find a “chaotic scene.” Inside the club, they found Green with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at HCMC at 11 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

A second man, who was wounded, made his own way to the hospital.

Rouge at the Lounge will not open this weekend as staff members work with the city to update a security plan, according to a post on the club’s Facebook page.

“We are taking steps to ensure that the safety of our guests remains our top priority,” the club’s post said.

According to its website, the club is typically open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Rouge at the Lounge has been accused of violating city ordinances five times since 2018, including allegations that staff drank on the job, failed to remove rowdy customers and served alcohol to an underage patron.

City inspectors are reviewing Rouge at the Lounge again in light of the shooting.

“Although we have yet to complete our investigation, we are encouraged that the licensee understands the severity of the situation and is proactively taking measures to ensure the safety of its employees, customers and community by voluntarily closing until measures that address everyone’s concerns can be put into place,” Linda Roberts, assistant manager of the city’s business licensing division, said in a statement.