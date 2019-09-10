The Twins are playing shorthanded tonight as they begin a three-game series against Washington Nationals at Target Field.
It'll be Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.78) for the Twins and Anibal Sanchez (8-7, 4.11) for the Nats.
The big news of the day is the loss of Byron Buxton to shoulder surgery.
Also out of the Twins lineup tonight are Max Kepler, C.J. Cron, Marwin Gonzalez, Miguel Sano and Jake Cave.
Here are the lineups:
WASHINGTON
Trea Turner, SS
Adam Eaton, RF
Anthony Rendon, 3B
Juan Soto, LF
Howie Kendrick, DH
Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B
Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
Yan Gomes, C
Victor Robles, CF
Anibal Sanchez, P
TWINS
Luis Arraez, LF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, RF
Mitch Garver, C
Ehire Adrianza, 3B
Willians Astudillo, 1B
LaMonte Wade, CF
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Jose Berrios, P
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.