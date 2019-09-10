The Twins are playing shorthanded tonight as they begin a three-game series against Washington Nationals at Target Field.

It'll be Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.78) for the Twins and Anibal Sanchez (8-7, 4.11) for the Nats.

The big news of the day is the loss of Byron Buxton to shoulder surgery.

Also out of the Twins lineup tonight are Max Kepler, C.J. Cron, Marwin Gonzalez, Miguel Sano and Jake Cave.

Here are the lineups:

WASHINGTON

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, DH

Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Victor Robles, CF

Anibal Sanchez, P

TWINS

Luis Arraez, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Willians Astudillo, 1B

LaMonte Wade, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jose Berrios, P