The man shot and killed by Minneapolis police after an apparent domestic assault last week has been identified as Mario Philip Benjamin.

Police say Benjamin shot a woman, thought to be his girlfriend, in the upper body during a confrontation outside a home in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue. Officers responding to the scene opened fire on Benjamin, 32, after repeatedly ordering him to drop his weapon, authorities said.

An autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Benjamin died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. He has no permanent address, but friends say he lived in Minneapolis.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Both officers remain on standard paid administrative leave.