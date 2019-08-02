Minneapolis police shot and killed a man early Friday morning after responding to an apparent domestic incident in which the man shot a woman, wounding her, officials said.

The woman is expected to survive, police spokesman John Elder said.

The shooting unfolded about 2:49 a.m. when officers encountered the man in the 2400 block of N. Emerson Avenue. The officers opened fire after repeatedly instructing the man to drop his weapon, although the circumstances and timeline that preceded the shooting are not yet known.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside a house or out on the street. The man, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn’t been divulged.

Elder said the officers were responding to two ShotSpotter activations in 2500 block of 11th Avenue, that were in “close proximity” of each other.

He said that two officers were taken downtown to be interviewed, in keeping with department policy on police shootings. But, he said he didn’t know whether both officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired.

He did not identify the officers.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Hours after the shooting, Chief Medaria Arradondo stood in the middle of the intersection of 24th and Emerson, conferring other top department officials, including the head of the Homicide unit. A short time later, the BCA’s mobile crime lab arrived on the scene, which remained eerily as dawn broke and neighbors started heading to work.

No further details were immediately available.