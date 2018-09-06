This fall’s inaugural Manova Global Summit, a healthcare and technology conference that is focused on the consumerization of health and medical delivery through technology, scored a major boost this week when the Mayo Clinic signed on as a founding sponsor of the event.

The Mayo Clinic joins the Medical Alley Association and Walmart as founding partners. Local firm 2023 Partners is the producing partner of what they hope turns into an annual global event and has done much of the work organizing speakers and venues.

“The addition of the Mayo Clinic as a founding sponsor is exciting because they well bring their innovative perspectives to the MANOVA conversations focusing on the convergence of empowered consumers, new technologies, new engagement and retail platforms, coupled with an astonishing pace of invention happening across the global health and wellness ecosystem,” said 2023 Partners CEO, Mark Addicks in a statement.

Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, who was elected to succeed CEO Dr. John Noseworth in April, will join the list of speakers that include the founder of the Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington; Blue Zones author, Dan Buettner; Proto Labs CEO, Vicki Holt, and the former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Andy Slavitt.

The event is scheduled for October 8-11 in downtown Minneapolis. Farrugia will conclude the first day of the conference and speak about innovation and transformational trends in healthcare.

The schedule for the event has firmed up and tickets remain on sale.