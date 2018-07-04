The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the 18-year-old man killed in a shooting early Tuesday near the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus as Darrah Host of St. Louis Park.

Host was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in the Seven Corners neighborhood near the intersection of Washington Avenue South and Cedar Avenue South. He died at the Hennepin County Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds at around 2:30 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

Minneapolis police are investigating and have not named any suspects.

This was the second violent death near campus this week.

Host was not a student at the university, according to its online directory.