Authorities on Monday released the identity of a man killed in an argument-turned-shooting last week on Minneapolis' North Side.

Anthony Clark, 42, was found shot in the abdomen at his home in the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue N. early Friday by officers responding to a reported shooting, the Hennepin County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark was found in the home's basement, according to police dispatch audio, which also reported that another gunshot victim, a 55-year-old man, was later dropped off in an unknown vehicle at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Police have said only that the second victim was dropped off by a "private vehicle," rather than an ambulance, and wouldn't verify radio chatter saying that he'd been shot three times. His condition remains unknown.

Shortly after the shooting, a police spokeswoman said the attack likely stemmed from an argument between "known" individuals that escalated into gunfire. She added that there was no cause for public alarm.

Otherwise, police have not announced any arrests nor released details about what precipitated the deadly argument. An e-mail to a department spokesman wasn't immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Libor Jany