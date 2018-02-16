A man was killed and another wounded when an argument escalated into gunfire Friday morning in the McKinley neighborhood in north Minneapolis, police said.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to a call about a shooting inside a house in the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue N., according to Minneapolis police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn. When they arrived, they found a male gunshot victim in the house. He died at the scene.

A short time later, another man showed up at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, apparently after being wounded in the same shooting, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between “known individuals,” Horn said. She added that while there have been no arrests, there is no cause for the public to be alarmed.LIBOR JANY