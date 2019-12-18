St. Paul police used surveillance video to track down a 26-year-old man who fled south after shooting up a vehicle on the city’s East Side last month, killing one man and wounding another, according to recently unsealed murder charges.

U.S. marshals arrested Duane R. Whitson in Dallas on Dec. 5 and extradited him back to Minnesota, where he remains jailed in Ramsey County on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Anthony Martin. Bail was set Monday at $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gunfire erupted on E. Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street, behind the Roosevelt Homes complex, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Responding officers found Martin lying facedown on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. Seven 9mm bullet casings were scattered across the ground, along with a plastic bag and small scale, charges say.

Martin was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Duane Whitson

Nearby, another man was slumped over the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger with injuries to his torso, face and arm. He appeared to have crashed the bullet-riddled car into a row of parked vehicles after being shot.

That man, a 24-year-old friend of Martin’s, later regained consciousness at the hospital and told authorities that the shooter had approached their car and tried to force open the back door while repeatedly asking “Where’s Lord?”

The suspect opened fire after they told him he wasn’t allowed in the car, court records show. Police surveillance video appeared to verify that story, depicting a man in red sweater approaching the Charger and conversing with the occupants before firing multiple rounds.

Martin got out of the car and collapsed on the ground as the shooter ran away. His friend tried to slowly back out of the lot but crashed down the street.

The survivor, who has not been identified, told police he recognized the shooter from the neighborhood but didn’t know his name. He picked Whitson out of a photo lineup, charges say.

A jeep caught on the surveillance footage is registered to Whitson. The vehicle was towed from an address in Oakdale on Nov. 6, four days after authorities say Whitson abandoned it there.

On the night of the shooting, he asked a friend to wire money to a Walmart in Louisiana, according to the complaint.

Until May, Whitson held a legal permit to carry a firearm. The permit was voided last spring after he and two others were charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a woman until she turned over her purse.