The victims of back-to-back fatal shootings in St. Paul this weekend have been identified.

St. Paul police said Anthony Martin, 25, of St. Paul was shot around 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hazelwood Street on Saturday night.

David Lee, 32, of Oakdale, was shot and killed on the 1300 block of Davern Street in the early morning hours of Friday.

Martin’s homicide brought the citywide tally to 28 this year, the highest number seen in a decade. The city’s worst year on record is 34 homicides in 1992.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case. Both investigations remain open and active.

Martin was killed in the parking lot behind the Roosevelt Homes townhouse complex at E. Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street. He was found lying in the lot with multiple gunshot wounds and died at Regions Hospital. Another man, who appeared to have crashed his car after being shot, was slumped over the driver’s seat with injuries to his face and arm. He also was taken to Regions. Information on his condition was not available.

Lee was killed and his wife injured around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the Highland Park neighborhood; police have said it did not appear random. Police said a woman called 911 to report a shooting. Officers found her in an SUV with a gunshot wound to the leg and her husband dead in the driver’s seat.