On the day veteran point guard and team leader Lindsay Whalen announced her plan to retire once the Lynx season concludes, the team received disheartening news about a second critical player in the backcourt.

Point guard Danielle Robinson underwent ankle surgery Monday and is out indefinitely.

Robinson was injured in the second quarter of Thursday's game against Las Vegas. She was initally diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Robinson had injured an ankle earlier in the season, as well.

Also Monday, they waived forward Endy Miyem, perhaps making room on the roster to sign a guard for help.

In Robinson's place, Tanisha Wright and Whalen will have to tag-team for now to take care of point guard duties. Whalen, during her retirement address, pointed that out she was examined for a sprained finger. The Lynx have played recently without forward Rebekkah Brunson, too. Brunson sustained a hairline nose fracture and a concussion.

In the meantime, Maya Moore was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. Moore scored 31 points with six rebounds and five assists in a win over the Sky on Aug. 7. She added 34 points against the Aces and scored 12 in a loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The Lynx have three more regular-season games remaning — Tuesday at home against Chicago, Friday at Connecticut and Sunday at Target Center against Washington. The first round of the WNBA playoffs begin on Aug. 21.