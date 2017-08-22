For the Lynx to beat Phoenix on Tuesday, coach Cheryl Reeve figured one part of their game would have to improve and another had to hold steady. Center Sylvia Fowles would have to perform much better than she did in Sunday’s loss at New York, and the team’s defense—strong now for several weeks—needed to stay that way.

Reeve got her wish in a 105-69 Lynx victory at Xcel Energy Center. Fowles got back to her consistent play down low, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lynx held Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi in check. Fowles’ play in the post also opened things up for the Lynx on the perimeter, as they made 12 of 20 three-point attempts.

Maya Moore made two of those, part of her game-high 21 points. A fierce Lynx defense limited Phoenix’s twin powers, Taurasi and Griner, to a total of five points in the first half and 14 for the game. The Lynx scored 27 points off of 20 Mercury turnovers, while Griner and Taurasi attempted only nine shots.

The Lynx got an outstanding performance from its bench as well. An efficient Natasha Howard scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, and hot-shooting Jia Perkins and Alexis Jones combined for 29. Perkins made seven of eight shots as the Lynx reserves contributed 45 points.

Tuesday night’s game also featured some off-court intrigue. Italian forward Cecilia Zandalasini was spotted sitting courtside before the game, chatting with Lynx trainer Chuck Barta. Late Monday night, reports from Sky Sports Italy and other European media said Zandalasini would be joining the Lynx for the playoffs, citing an announcement from the Italian Basketball Federation.

Reeve said “I don’t have any information about that’’ when asked about Zandalasini, 21, one of the top players in Europe. Though injuries to starters Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson had reduced the Lynx roster to nine healthy players, Reeve said last Friday the team would “stand pat’’ with that group, then said Monday nothing had changed.

lynx 105, phoenix 69 Friday: 7 p.m. at San Antonio

A 6-1 forward, Zandalasini’s reputation has soared with sterling performances at last year’s under-20 European championships and this summer’s Eurobasket tournament, where she averaged 19 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Reeve said Brunson has begun putting weight on her sprained left ankle, and Whalen participated in the morning shootaround while wearing a protective glove on her broken left hand. The coach doesn’t know when either will return, though she noted Brunson looked good enough in a Tuesday workout that Reeve was tempted to play her.

The Lynx offense, inconsistent without them, clicked well in the first half. Fowles was much more effective than she was in Sunday’s loss at New York, finishing the half with 10 points and six rebounds as the Lynx built a lead that grew to 15 points.

Phoenix used an assortment of defenders on Fowles, but they found little success. With the aid of some superb passing, she worked effectively in the low post and scored eight in the first quarter. Her last basket of the quarter, a reverse layup, started a 7-0 run that put the Lynx ahead 22-15.

As Fowles occupied the Mercury’s attention, her teammates took advantage on the perimeter. After a Danielle Robinson layup cut the Lynx lead to 34-31, the sharpshooters went to work. Howard followed a putback with a wide-open three-pointer, then Montgomery and Moore hit from long range for an 11-0 spurt and a 46-31 lead.

Moore, who ended the half with 15 points, topped it off with a jumper at the buzzer to put the Lynx ahead by 15 at the half. That margin would more than double in the second half, thanks to some hot shooting. The Lynx made six of seven three-point attempts in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter for a 100-64 lead.