Cecilia Zandalasini, one of the top players in Europe, was spotted sitting courtside before Tuesday night's Lynx game against Phoenix and outside the Lynx locker room afterward.

Late Monday night, reports from Sky Sports Italy and other European media said Zandalasini would be joining the Lynx for the playoffs, citing an announcement from the Italian Basketball Federation.

Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve said “I don’t have any information about that” when asked about Zandalasini, 21.

Though injuries to starters Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson had reduced the Lynx roster to nine healthy players, Reeve has said the team would “stand pat” with the current group.

FIBA Watch her work: Cecilia Zandalasini highlight video

A 6-1 forward, Zandalasini’s reputation has soared with sterling performances at last year’s under-20 European championships and this summer’s Eurobasket tournament, where she averaged 19 points and 9.6 rebounds.