7 p.m. vs. Chicago • Target Center • no TV, 106.1-FM

Preview: The Lynx have won the first two of their season-long four-game homestand, including an impressive victory over Las Vegas in which they set season highs in points (98), shooting percentage (58.8) and tied a season high with 27 assists. The Lynx will clinch a playoff berth Tuesday with either a victory or an Indiana loss to the Aces. The Sky is hot, having won three straight and seven of nine. The Sky is in fifth place, just a half-game out of fourth, which would mean a first-round playoff bye.

Players to watch: Western Conference player of the week Napheesa Collier has scored in double figures in 11 straight games — averaging 15.6 points in that time — and has led the team in scoring in two straight games. G Danielle Robinson is coming off a 23-point, eight-assist, two-steal game vs. Las Vegas. Chicago G Courtney Vandersloot was the Eastern Conference player of the week after averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists in three Sky victories. F Diamond DeShields (15.6) leads the team in scoring. G Allie Quigley (14.0 ppg) is fourth in the league with a .441 three-point shooting percentage.

Numbers: The Sky has averaged 89 points while winning three in a row. Chicago is second in the league in scoring (83.0), assists per game (21.2) and three-pointers made this season (216). The two teams have split two games this season.

Injuries: Lynx F Jessica Shepard (knee) and F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) are out. Chicago F/C Jantel Lavender (foot) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD