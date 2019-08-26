Lynx rookie forward Napheesa Collier earned her first career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor on Monday after averaging 18.7 points, six rebounds and 3.3 steals in three games.

The 6-1 Collier has scored in double-figures each of her last 11 games and is second among WNBA rookies in scoring at 12.7 ppg.

The Lynx (15-15) are in seventh place in the WNBA standings and can clinch a playoff spot with a home victory Tuesday against Chicago. They trail sixth-place Seattle by a half-game in the race to host a first-round playoff game.