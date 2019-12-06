The Lynx on Friday announced a multiyear contract extension for head coach and general manager Chery Reeve, making official a move that has been expected. Terms were not disclosed.

In October, the Star Tribune reported that Reeve and the Lynx had agreed to a three-year extension.

Reeve has taken the Lynx to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons as a head coach and holds the WNBA record for playoff victories (40). She took on the additional role of general manager before the 2018 season, and in September she was named the WNBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year for 2019.

“Cheryl’s leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “We look forward to the rest of the offseason as we build towards the 2020 season and a run at a fifth championship.”

Reeve thanked Taylor and his wife Becky in a statement, adding: “We have shared an incredible decade of Lynx basketball together, both on and off the court, and I look forward to the years ahead.”