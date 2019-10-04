NEW YORK -- Luis Arraez suffered what appeared to be long-term injury last weekend when he twisted his right ankle on the pitching mound during a popup collision. But the rookie infielder has made a quick recovery, and will be on the Twins roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

Willians Astudillo is not on the roster. The Twins will carry two catchers (Mitch Garver and Jason Castro), and utilityman Ehire Adrianza (oblique) is ready to return, so he'll replace La Tortuga. Lefthanded starter Martin Perez also did not make the roster, but rookie righthanders Brusdar Graterol and Cody Stashak did.

The series starts tonight at Yankee Stadium (6:07 p.m., MLB Network).

The New York Post doesn't think much of the competition, as you can see.

Our more objective preview for the series are here.

The Twins playoff roster includes pitchers Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Kyle Gibson, Graterol, Zack Littell, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Taylor Rogers, Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer and Stashak.

Castro and Garver are the catchers. Infielders are Adrianza, Arraez, C.J. Cron, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano and Jonathan Schoop. Outfielders are Max Kepler, Gonzalez, Jake Cave and Eddie Rosario. Nelson Cruz is the designated hitter.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday night here in New York. Game 3 is at 7:40 p.m. Monday at Target Field and Game 4 (if necessary) is at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. Both games are sold out.

The first pitch for Game 3 will be thrown by Torii Hunter, and Rod Carew and Tony Oliva will throw out first pitches at Game 4.

The Twins announced Trampled By Turtles will perform the national anthem before Game 3. Game 4's national anthem will be sung by the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs of Bloomington. All fans will get a Homer Hanky when they enter the games.