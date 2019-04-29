Lizzo’s “Juice” officially has some shine. The ex-Minneapolitan singer/rapper’s new album, “Cuz I Love You,” landed in the Billboard 200 chart at No. 6 in its first week of sales, just a couple notches below her idol Beyoncé’s new double-live album.

Her first full-length release for Atlantic Records (and third overall), Lizzo’s album sold 41,000 copies from April 19-25. Both Billboard’s and Forbes’ chart reporters highlighted it as an impressive chart debut, especially since Lizzo’s single “Juice” has only racked up modest success so far (highest appearance: No. 26 on the Adult R&B Songs chart).

“While 'Cuz I Love You' hasn’t produced a proper hit when it comes to the charts,” Hugh McIntyre of Forbes wrote, “a number of her performances and songs have taken on lives of their own online, going semi-viral, and all that attention helped her start her project close to the top of the tally.”

Her two performances at the Coachella festival around the album's release certainly helped add to her buzz, and she also made it to the top of the iTunes album chart last weekend. For indicators of how mainstream Lizzo is becoming, cracking the Billboard 200’s top 10 rivals last week’s news that she’s going Hollywood. Her name was added to the cast of “Hustlers,” a movie about strippers who pull off heists on clients also starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu and Julia Stiles.

Back in her old hometown, the Armory announced an Oct. 9 show with Lizzo last week, and when that sold out the 8,300-capacity venue announced another with her for Oct. 11. Tickets for that one are already gone now, too. She'll be the first act to play a two-night stand since the Armory reopened last year. Her gig at the Palace Theatre this upcoming Sunday sold out just as quickly.

Lizzo got the news of her Billboard top 10 appearance on Sunday, which also happened to be the day she turned 31. "BEST BDAY GIFT EVERRRR!!!" she roared on Instagram.