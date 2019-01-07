It seems like every new year finds Lizzo getting nearer and nearer to superstardom, but it’s really looking like 2019 could be her breakout moment.

After she showed up mid-tier on the lineup poster for April’s Coachella festival late last week, the Minneapolis-weaned singer/rapper dropped a killer new single, “Juice,” with a hilarious ‘80s-tinted video that quickly went viral over the weekend.

“A glorious ode to Soul Glo and retro glamour,” declared the influential hip-hop blog Okayplayer, one of many websites to post the video with high praise. Others included Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Ebony, the Fader and GQ, which called it “already the best song of 2019.”

NPR’s report on the clip read, “If we can muster up even a few drops of her fresh-squeezed, self-loving braggadocio to carry us all the way through the year, we should be all right.”

Response on social-media was nothing short of gaga, too, with everyone from First Avenue to the Good American blog to @Slade (“the Mrs. Garrett of gay Twitter”) raving about the clip (see tweets below).

Lizzo herself tweeted out a photo of a Spotify billboard in downtown Toronto touting the single, plus a video of a drag queen on stage somewhere already breaking out a routine to the song.

The official music video – directed by Lizzo’s longtime Minneapolis visual/choreography collaborator Quinn Wilson – is already up around 500,000 videos in three days. It features our star in a fantasy whirlwind of TV clips ranging from body lotion and Soul Glo hair commercials, a QVC-style infomercial, a Carson-like talk show and, most colorful of all, a Jane Fonda workout video.

And then there’s the song itself, with a similarly ‘80s-flavored synth whir and some of Lizzo’s sliest rapping since her “Lizzobangers” album. Lyrics include, “Ain’t my fault that I’m out here making news / gotta blame it on my juice,” and, “The juice ain't worth the squeeze if the juice don't look like this.”

The video ends with an informercial-style plug for Blameitonmyjuice.com, which takes you to an Atlantic Records-branded site featuring Lizzo’s other inventive and infectious videos, including “Truth Hurts,” “Fitness” and “Good as Hell.” The faux made-for-TV advertisement also includes fine print to “allow 3-6 weeks for delivery,” which – cross your fingers -- could be a hint at the long-awaited arrival of her first album for Atlantic after two independent full-length releases.

I simply can’t stop listening to this https://t.co/RnjElLGVS8 — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) January 6, 2019

Lizzo's songs run on an economy of joy, which is something most artists don't even think about when they make music. — ���������������� ���������� ���������� �������� (@mathewrodriguez) January 6, 2019