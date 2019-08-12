Little bomba: Maybe the happiest home run trot you'll ever see
August 12, 2019 — 7:19am
In the coming days, you'll be seeing and reading more about the Little League baseball team from Coon Rapids-Andover, which shocked Iowa with a late-game rally on Saturday to become the first Minnesota team to reach the Little League World Series sine 2010.
Coon Rapids-Andover will play Bowling Green, Ky., at 6 p.m. Thursday, a game that wioll be shown by ESPN2.
We can debate all day about how much attention we should be paying to 12-year-olds playing baseball. But we can't argue about the joyful home-run trot when Jameson Kuznia launched his home run to center field to cap a rally in the sixth inning of Saturday's title game against Johnston, Iowa.
So swallow your skepticism and savor this.
Try to find something that makes you this happy today.
