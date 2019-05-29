A coalition of medical providers, reproductive health care advocates and a faith-based group filed a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at overturning a slate of Minnesota laws they say restrict access to abortion in the state.

The complaint, filed Wednesday morning in Ramsey County District Court, targets more than a dozen existing statutes, including a 24-hour waiting period, two-parent notification requirements for patients under 18 and a provision mandating that fetal remains are buried or cremated. The groups behind the challenge argue such laws deny women access to constitutionally protected abortion services and “impose burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on healthcare providers.”

The lawsuit also seeks to repeal a requirement that abortions are performed by physicians and a ban on advertising sexually transmitted infection treatments.

“To add stigma and shame through some of these coercive laws is inhumane and that’s a reason we are fighting against them,” said Rev. Kelli Clement, assistant minister with First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis, a plaintiff in the case. “It is time we honor the Minnesota constitution and get these off the state [laws].”

The statutes at the center of the state challenge have strong support from groups that oppose abortion.

“This far-reaching lawsuit targets reasonable and common sense Minnesota laws that have been in place for many years,” said Paul Stark, a spokesman for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. “It is an attempt, among other things, to deny women their right to informed consent, to deny parents the right to have any knowledge of their minor children’s abortion decisions, and to deny Minnesotans basic knowledge about how abortion is practiced in our state.”

The Minnesota challenge comes as lawmakers in other states are passing a flurry of new restrictions on abortion, including laws banning the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Supporters of such proposals say they hope legal challenges will eventually lead the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court to curtail or reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.

Minnesota has its own state Supreme Court ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Supporters of abortion access here hope that the 1995 ruling, known as Doe v. Gomez, will help their chances of striking down the Minnesota restrictions.

The lawsuit was brought by First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis, a physician who performs abortions and a certified nurse-midwife who wants to offer the procedure. Both medical providers remained anonymous in the challenge. The plaintiffs are represented by the St. Paul-based legal advocacy organization Gender Justice and The Lawyering Project, a nonprofit created to protect and strengthen reproductive rights nationwide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.