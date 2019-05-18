State after state is passing sweeping abortion restrictions this year, from Alabama’s near total abortion ban, to Ohio’s ban after a fetal heartbeat is detected, to Utah’s ban after a pregnancy reaches 18 weeks. Already, eight states have passed laws that could challenge federal protections for abortion, with more on the way, prompting jubilation on the right and terror on the left.

The laws may appear to present a united front and a coordinated political campaign. Instead they reflect a sustained effort by a network of disparate activists, each with their own strategy honed over decades of work.

“It’s not like there’s some master planner out there saying, ‘This state should do this and this state should do that,’ ” said Samuel Lee, a longtime lobbyist for anti-abortion legislation in Missouri. “But there are some creative people out there in different states trying different things.”

The anti-abortion movement, built over nearly five decades, is closer than it has ever been to its long-held dream of dismantling Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Empowered by a president who pushes their priorities, by a Supreme Court now seemingly tipped in their favor and by sheer determination, anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country have pushed dozens of bills into law in the past few months.

The most aggressive of the laws that have been passed have not taken effect and are expected to face challenges in court — which in some cases was an aim to begin with.

Sue Swayze Liebel of the Susan B. Anthony List called it “rushing to the finish line.”

Perhaps more than any coordinated strategy, abortion opponents across the country are tapping into the same energy and feeding on one another’s momentum.

“This is a wave that is rolling across our country in the pro-life states,” said Sue Swayze Liebel, who runs the National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus for the Susan B. Anthony List. “Everybody just put the pedal down, let’s all go, everybody rushing to the finish line.”

Liebel spent the most momentous week in years for the anti-abortion movement on the road. She started with activists in Texas to drum up support for a bill that would ban abortion on the basis of race, sex or disability.

By Wednesday, she was at the Missouri statehouse to champion a bill that would ban abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy. By the end of the week, she was cheering as it passed the Legislature.

The movement’s grassroots networks can be hard to define. Activists are more likely to coordinate through Catholic and evangelical churches than on political listservs or e-mail chains. In some states, a local Right to Life chapter may be the strongest activist hub.

The activists do not often agree on whether their priority should be to pass a six-week ban or a 20-week one. But together, their efforts have magnified the voices of millions of Americans who want abortion to be illegal, and they are prevailing over millions of other Americans who do not.

If there is a legislative link, it is in the national anti-abortion groups, such as the Susan B. Anthony List or National Right to Life, who offer model legislation and research for lawmakers and activists. Firms like the Alliance Defending Freedom or Americans United for Life offer legal counsel as the laws take shape. But raw cultural momentum has taken over and shows no signs of slowing.

“The advice of lawyers is of less concern than it ever has been in the pro-life movement right now,” Lee said. “They don’t care. Social movements sometimes take on a life of their own.”

That is what happened in Alabama, which on Wednesday passed the nation’s most restrictive measure, effectively banning abortion unless a woman’s health is at “serious” risk. The president of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Eric Johnston, who calls himself an abortion purist, felt the slew of anti-abortion legislation that has been approved by other states in recent months did not go far enough.

This included even the so-called fetal heartbeat bills, which outlaw abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when an ultrasound may be able to detect the pulsing of what will become the fetus’ heart. Even in cases of rape and incest the fetus must always be the primary concern, he said, but not if the mother’s life is in danger.

Last summer, as the Senate prepared to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Johnston, 72, saw an opportunity. After years of pushing various abortion restrictions, he began to write a bill for his most restrictive one yet. His language became central to the final law.

The Supreme Court may decide not to take any abortion cases. But Johnston and other activists channeling the movement’s energy say this is the closest they have ever come to a perfect shot.

“All the stars were lining up,” he said. “I thought, ‘This may be the best time to do it.’ ”

Activists in Utah say that strategy never would have worked in their state, even though they applaud Alabama’s boldness. Mary Taylor, who leads ProLife Utah, said the Utah Legislature is a bit more cautious, so her coalition decided to push the 18-week ban instead.

The success of the movement against abortion is far from sudden. In Ohio, Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said legislative successes in his state have come about through years of slow, careful and sometimes tedious work.

Republican control over state legislatures has made much of the movement’s success possible.

Said Alabama Pro-Life Coalition President Eric Johnston, “The stars were lining up.”

Counterpunches from Democrats in blue states only cemented the movement’s resolve. Outrage among activists grew after New York passed a law protecting abortion in later stages of pregnancy, and Virginia’s governor used language that many Republicans saw as an endorsement of infanticide. Ralph Northam, the Democratic governor, described a situation in which an infant with severe deformities would be delivered, and then a “discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

In Mississippi, anger over the remarks in Virginia led to a meeting between two of the state’s most powerful men, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and state Sen. Joey Fillingane, a leading critic of abortion in the Legislature. That impromptu conversation revived a bill, now signed into law, that would effectively ban abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Abortion rights groups are planning to fight many of these laws in court. On Tuesday, at statehouses and courthouses nationwide, groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood are planning to protest the slew of new abortion bans.

“We must unite against this unprecedented attack on our fundamental rights and freedoms,” Dr. Leana Wen, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement. “We are in the fight of our lives.”

Opponents, for their part, feel the same about their fight.

“It doesn’t take any coordination,” said Reeves. “As momentum grows, it gives others the ability and confidence that they can get this done.”





