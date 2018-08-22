CHICAGO - The Twins and White Sox finish their two, er, three-game series with a 1:10 p.m. start at Guaranteed Rate Field today.

Chicago won Monday at Target Field in a makeup game before the Twins prevailed 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The 2019 schedule was released this morning, by the way.

Kyle Gibson (7-9, 3.51 ERA) pitches for the Twins today against Carlos Rodon (4-3, 2.69).

Joe Mauer gets today off. Here are the lineups:

In case you missed it, Tyler Austin of the Twins distanced himself from his father's tweets that were dismissive of the Yankees keeping Greg Bird and letting Austin go.