The Twins will open the 2019 season at Target Field against Cleveland on Thursday, March 28.

The scheduled three-game series against the Indians starts March 28, then an off-day on Friday, March 29, then games March 30-31. It will be the first outdoor major league games in Minnesota in March.

The reason?

The NCAA Final Four will be at U.S. Bank Stadium the following weekend, and almost all Minneapolis hotels for that week are booked through April 9. If the Twins started on the road, they would have to start the season with a road trip as long as 12 games.

The Final Four semifinals are April 6 and the final is Monday, April 8.

The Twins’ home interleague games are against Milwaukee on May 27-28, the Mets on July 16-17, Atlanta on Aug. 5-7 and Washington from Sept. 10-12. They play the Phillies, Mets, Marlins and Brewers on the road.

The Red Sox are in town June 17-19 and the Yankees are at Target Field from July 22-24.

During April, May and September, the Twins have moved weekday night games from 7:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. starts.

The season ends Sept. 29 at Kansas City.

The complete schedule is here.

The Major League Baseball season opens in Tokyo on March 20-21 with a series between Seattle and Oakland.

The Twins opened at home on April 5 this year against Seattle with the game-time temperature at 38 degrees. Snowy and cold weather plagued them during a homestand, which ended with three postponed games against the White Sox when a blizzard hit town.

The only time the Twins have played a March home games was indoors, March 31, 2008 at the Metrodome, against the Angels. Five inches of snow fell the next day.