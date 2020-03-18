The Vikings are bringing quarterback Sean Mannion back for another season. They will sign Mannion, Kirk Cousins' primary backup last season, to a new one-year deal, according to a league source.

The team also announced that it was terminating the contract of guard Josh Kline, who was signed to a three-year, $15.5 million contract as a free agent last March.

Kline has $1.8 million guaranteed as part of his $4.45 million base salary in 2020.

Former Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph agreed to terms with the Chargers, and the Vikings reportedly will sign former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to fill that spot.

A six-foot, 350-pounder, Pierce was an undrafted free agent from Samford who was signed by Baltimore and had an immediate impact in 2016 as a run stuffer. He has 151 tackles and 3.5 sacks in four seasons.

The 27-year-old Pierce will get a three-year contract worth $27 million, according to published reports. ESPN was first with the news of Pierce's deal.

Sean Mannion kissed his daughter, Sawyer, before starting the Vikings’ season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mannion's only action as a starter came as the Vikings rested most of their first-team offense in Week 17 against the Bears, when they'd already clinched the NFC's No. 6 seed. The 28-year-old threw for 126 yards and was intercepted twice in the 21-19 loss.

Cousins praised the work Mannion did in quarterback meetings all season, and as an extra pair of eyes on game day. With the decision to bring back Mannion, the Vikings have the same three quarterbacks on the roster they had last season (Cousins, Mannion and Jake Browning).

When the new league started at 3 p.m., these Vikings were free agents: Everson Griffen, Mackensie Alexander, Dan Bailey, Rashod Hill, Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Dakota Dozier, Ameer Abdullah, Brett Jones, Kentrell Brothers and Marcus Sherels.