Kicker Dan Bailey agreed to a contract extension on Thursday afternoon, the Vikings announced, achieving one priority for the team after years of turnover at kicker. He’s expected to be under contract through 2022.

It’s a three-year deal for Bailey, a league source told the Star Tribune, matching his timeline with punter/holder Britton Colquitt after they paired for the NFL’s fourth-ranked field goal team last season.Colquitt’s deal is for three years and up to $9 million.

Bailey, entering his 10th NFL season, enjoyed a rebound last season while eclipsing 93% conversion on field goals for the fourth time in his career (NFL best is 93.8%). He was also a three-time NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

“Both of those two guys did really well, along with [long snapper Austin] Cutting,” head coach Mike Zimmer said Feb. 26 at the NFL scouting combine. “I would love to have both of those two guys back if I can. You know, finally, for the first time in six years, I didn't say, 'Oh, I hope he makes it.'"