Minneapolis' 20-year plan to allow more variety of housing in its neighborhoods can move forward without the city conducting an environmental impact study.

Hennepin County Judge Joseph R. Klein dismissed a lawsuit this week alleging the 2040 Comprehensive Plan could be disastrous for the environment, allowing the plan to proceed unhampered by the courts.

The lawsuit, brought by a coalition of local groups, attempted to halt the plan while the city commissions a review on how it would impact Minnesota's natural resource.

Klein ruled this week that the law didn't require the city to conduct a review before it approved the plan last December, and there isn't evidence to support claims that the plan poses of a serious threat to the environment.

The Minneapolis City Council passed the 2040 plan last year with a 12-1 vote amid a contentious debate, making it the first major city to take action to eliminate single-family zoning.

