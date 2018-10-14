Find out how your block could change with the Minneapolis 2040 plan

Minneapolis planners have proposed upzoning the city to allow for triplexes in all neighborhoods, even those now reserved for single-family homes, and four-to-six story buildings along some transit corridors. The plan offers guidance on how to keep Minneapolis affordable, environmentally friendly and racially equitable as the population grows over the next two decades.
Since its release this spring, it has sparked a vigorous debate on whether the proposed changes will adequately accomplish this ambitious vision for the future, or if such rapid change all at once will invite developers to destroy the city’s characters in the name of profitable multi-unit housing. As the City Council prepares to hear public testimony on the proposal, the searchable map below allows you to explore what might change.
2040 Plan Built Forms
The
Minneapolis 2040 Plan built forms define how structures can be used on specific land areas including height and number of structures. Core 50
The downtown district supports the office core as the center of the region’s economy by allowing the largest building types in the city. Building heights should be at least 10 stories, with no maximum.
Corridor 4
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes farther from downtown, that are on narrower rights of way, and on select streets with local transit service. It is also applied near downtown in areas between transit routes, and serves as a transition between lower intensity residential areas and areas immediately surrounding METRO stations. New and remodeled buildings here should be 1 to 4 stories.
Corridor 6
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes as well as in areas near METRO stations. New and remodeled buildings should be 2 to 6 stories to best take advantage of the access to transit, jobs, and goods and services.
Interior 1
This district is typically applied in parts of the city farthest from downtown, in between transit routes. New and remodeled buildings should be small-scale residential, 1 to 2.5 stories. Individual lots are permitted to have up to three dwelling units.
Interior 2
This district is typically applied in areas that developed during the streetcar era, in the areas between transit routes, and on select streets with intermittent transit. It is also applied adjacent to the Corridor 4 and Corridor 6 districts, serving as a transition. New and remodeled buildings should be small-scale residential, 1 to 2.5 stories, with up to three dwelling units. Multifamily buildings with more than three units are permitted on larger lots.
Interior 3
This district is typically applied in parts of the city closest to downtown, in between transit routes. It is also applied to adjacent select corridors and near METRO stations, serving as a transition. New and remodeled buildings should be 1 to 3 stories.
No rendering provided Parks
This district is typically applied in areas with the Parks and Open Space future land use designation. New and remodeled buildings should be designed to support typical parks activities such as shelters, amphitheaters, food service, and equipment rental.
Production
This district is typically applied in areas intended for the long term preservation of production, transportation, and job generating uses. New and remodeled buildings should be 1 to 10 stories.
Transit 10
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes, adjacent to METRO stations, in neighborhoods near downtown, and in downtown. New and remodeled buildings should be on moderate to large lots, and 2 to 10 stories high, to take advantage of the access to transit, jobs, and goods and services.
Transit 15
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes, adjacent to METRO stations, in neighborhoods near downtown, and in downtown. New and remodeled buildings should reflect be on moderate and large lots, 4 to 15 stories high, to best take advantage of the access to transit, jobs, and goods and services.
Transit 20
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes, adjacent to METRO stations, in neighborhoods near downtown, and in downtown. New and remodeled buildings should be on both moderate and large lots, 6 to 20 stories high, to take advantage of the access to transit, jobs, and goods and services.
Transit 30
This district is typically applied along high frequency transit routes, adjacent to METRO stations, in neighborhoods near downtown, and adjacent to the downtown office core. New and remodeled buildings should be on moderate and large sized lots, 10 to 30 stories high, to take advantage of the access to transit, jobs, and goods and services.
No rendering provided Transportation
This district is typically applied in areas with the Transportation future land use designation. New and remodeled buildings should generally conform to the districts adjacent to it.
2040 Plan Land Use
The
Minneapolis 2040 Plan land use designations define the purpose of each parcel in the city.
No rendering provided Community Mixed Use
Large-scale mixed use development is encouraged throughout these areas, with commercial uses fronting on major streets. Active uses that are accessible to the general public such as office, food service, retail, or medical establishments are required at the street level; therefore single-use residential development is not permitted.
No rendering provided Corridor Mixed Use
Appropriate for commercial zoning and mixed use multi story development is encouraged.
No rendering provided Destination Mixed Use
Commercial retail uses are required at the street level to encourage pedestrian activity beyond the typical daytime business hours. Multi-story development is required.
No rendering provided Goods and Services Corridor
In addition to what's specified in the mixed use land use categories found in this section, Goods and Services Corridors identify where the establishment or expansion of commercial uses can be considered. Properties immediately adjacent to a Goods and Services Corridor may be considered for commercial activity, allowing for uses similar in scale and scope to the Neighborhood and Corridor Mixed Use categories
No rendering provided Neighborhood Mixed Use
Includes individual commercial uses and small collections of commercial uses, located primarily away from major streets, that should continue to serve their existing commercial function. Semi-permanent or temporary commercial retail establishments such as farmer’s markets are also appropriate.
No rendering provided Neighborhood Office and Services
In addition to the uses allowed in Urban Neighborhood, this category allows for greater flexibility in locating low impact commercial activity. Dental and medical services and offices, small scale lodging, and small scale retail are appropriate.
No rendering provided Parks and Open Space
Applies to land or water areas generally free from development. Park related uses such as amphitheaters, food service, parkways, and equipment rental are also permitted.
No rendering provided Production Mixed Use
Allows both production and non-production uses, recognizing that many buildings in these areas are no longer viable for modern production industries. Residential uses are allowed and must incorporate mitigation strategies to address potential conflicts between existing production uses and new residences.
No rendering provided Production and Processing
Suitable for a wide range of employment-focused development. These areas are designated with the intent of protecting them from encroaching non-industrial uses that could erode the diverse job base that these uses provide. Residential uses are strictly prohibited.
No rendering provided Public, Office, and Institutional
Accommodates major office centers, public and semi-public uses, including museums, hospitals, civic uses, and college and university campuses. Entertainment uses of greater intensity such as stadiums should be focused in downtown and university campuses.
No rendering provided Transportation
Allows for production and processing uses, but is typically utilized for transportation intensive uses that support commercial and production activity throughout the city.
No rendering provided Urban Neighborhood
A predominantly residential area with a range of allowed building types. May include small-scale institutional and semi-public uses (for example, schools, community centers, religious institutions, public safety facilities, etc.) scattered throughout. Commercial uses can continue serving their existing commercial function. Expansion of commercial uses and zoning into surrounding areas is not encouraged.
Current Minneapolis Zoning
The current
Minneapolis zoning code describes how land can be used in the city. There is a Primary Zoning code and an Overlay Zoning code (not defined or pictured here) that adjusts the Primary code for certain parts of the city.
No rendering provided B4-1: Downtown Business
This district provides an environment for retail and office activities of citywide and regional significance. The district also allows entertainment, residential and public uses which complete the mixed use character of the area.
No rendering provided B4-2: Downtown Business
This district provides an environment for retail and office activities of citywide and regional significance. The district also allows entertainment, residential and public uses which complete the mixed use character of the area.
No rendering provided B4C-1: Downtown Commercial
This district provides an environment for a wide range of commercial uses including a mix of retail, office, business services and limited industrial uses.
No rendering provided B4C-2: Downtown Commercial
This district provides an environment for a wide range of commercial uses including a mix of retail, office, business services and limited industrial uses.
No rendering provided B4N: Downtown Neighborhood
This district provides an environment that promotes the development of higher density neighborhoods surrounding the downtown office core with a variety of goods and services to support downtown living.
No rendering provided B4S-1: Downtown Service
This district provides an environment that promotes the development of mixed-use neighborhoods in a higher density, transit- and pedestrian-oriented, urban environment with a wide range of retail and office activities and high density residential uses and hotels.
No rendering provided B4S-2: Downtown Service
This district provides an environment that promotes the development of mixed-use neighborhoods in a higher density, transit- and pedestrian-oriented, urban environment with a wide range of retail and office activities and high density residential uses and hotels.
No rendering provided C1: Neighborhood Commercial
This district provides a convenient shopping environment of small scale retail sales and commercial services that are compatible with adjacent residential uses. Residential uses, institutional and public uses, parking facilities, limited production and processing and public services and utilities are also allowed.
No rendering provided C2: Neighborhood Corridor Commercial
This district provides an environment of retail sales and commercial services that are larger in scale than allowed in the C1 District and to allow a broader range of automobile related uses. Residential uses, institutional and public uses, parking facilities, limited production and processing and public services and utilities are also allowed.
No rendering provided C3A: Community Activity Center
This district provides for the development of major urban activity and entertainment centers with neighborhood scale retail sales and services. Residential uses, institutional and public uses, parking facilities, limited production and processing and public services and utilities are also allowed.
No rendering provided C3S: Community Shopping Center
This district provides for the development of major retail centers throughout the city, where both adequate land area and transportation access can be provided. Residential uses, institutional and public uses, parking facilities, limited production and processing and public services and utilities are also allowed.
No rendering provided C4: General Commercial
This district provides for a wide range of commercial development allowing a mix of retail, business services and limited industrial uses. Residential uses, institutional and public uses, parking facilities, and public services and utilities are also allowed.
No rendering provided I1: Light Industrial
This district provides for low impact and technology-based light industrial uses, research and development, and similar uses which produce little or no noise, odor, vibration, glare or other objectionable influences.
No rendering provided I2: Medium Industrial
This district provides for medium industrial uses and other specific uses which have the potential to produce greater amounts of noise, odor, vibration, glare or other objectionable influences than uses allowed in the I1 District.
No rendering provided I3: General Industrial
This district provides for high impact and outdoor general industrial uses and other specific uses which are likely to have a substantial adverse effect on the environment or on surrounding properties and require special measures and careful site selection to ensure compatibility with the surrounding area.
No rendering provided OR1: Neighborhood Office Residence
This district provides a small scale mixed use environment of low to moderate density dwellings and office uses. This district may serve as a transition between neighborhood commercial centers and surrounding residential uses.
No rendering provided OR2: High Density Office Residence
This district provides a mixed use environment of moderate to high density dwellings and large office uses, with additional small scale retail sales and services uses designed to serve the immediate surroundings. This district may serve as a transition between downtown and moderate to low density residential neighborhoods.
No rendering provided OR3: Institutional Office Residence
This district provides a mixed use environment of very high density dwellings, large office uses, and major institutions, with additional small scale retail sales and services uses designed to serve the immediate surroundings.
No rendering provided R1: Single-family
This district provides for an environment of predominantly low density, single-family dwellings and cluster developments on lots with a minimum of 6,000 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R1A: Single-family
This district provides for an environment of predominantly low density, single-family dwellings and cluster developments on lots with a minimum of 5,000 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R2: Two-family
This district provides for an environment of predominantly low density, single and two-family dwellings and cluster developments on lots with a minimum of 6,000 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R2B: Two-family
This district provides for an environment of predominantly low density, single and two-family dwellings and cluster developments. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R3: Multiple-family
This district provides an environment of predominantly single and two-family dwellings, cluster developments and smaller multiple-family developments on lots with a minimum of 5,000 square feet and at least 1,500 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R4: Multiple-family
This district provides an environment of predominantly medium density apartments and congregate living arrangements, single-family and two-family dwellings and cluster developments, on lots with a minimum of 5,000 square feet of lot area and at least 1,250 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R5: Multiple-family
This district provides an environment of high density apartments, congregate living arrangements and cluster developments on lots with a minimum lot area of 5,000 square feet. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
No rendering provided R6: Multiple-family
This district provides an environment of high density apartments, congregate living arrangements and cluster developments on lots with a minimum of 5,000 square feet of lot area. Institutional and public uses and public services and utilities may also be allowed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.