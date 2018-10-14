Find out how your block could change with the Minneapolis 2040 plan

Minneapolis planners have proposed upzoning the city to allow for triplexes in all neighborhoods, even those now reserved for single-family homes, and four-to-six story buildings along some transit corridors. The plan offers guidance on how to keep Minneapolis affordable, environmentally friendly and racially equitable as the population grows over the next two decades.

Since its release this spring, it has sparked a vigorous debate on whether the proposed changes will adequately accomplish this ambitious vision for the future, or if such rapid change all at once will invite developers to destroy the city’s characters in the name of profitable multi-unit housing. As the City Council prepares to hear public testimony on the proposal, the searchable map below allows you to explore what might change.