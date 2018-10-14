StarTribune

Find out how your block could change with the Minneapolis 2040 plan

Parcel by parcel, compare the current zoning with what city planners envision over the next 20 years.

Minneapolis planners have proposed upzoning the city to allow for triplexes in all neighborhoods, even those now reserved for single-family homes, and four-to-six story buildings along some transit corridors. The plan offers guidance on how to keep Minneapolis affordable, environmentally friendly and racially equitable as the population grows over the next two decades.

Since its release this spring, it has sparked a vigorous debate on whether the proposed changes will adequately accomplish this ambitious vision for the future, or if such rapid change all at once will invite developers to destroy the city’s characters in the name of profitable multi-unit housing. As the City Council prepares to hear public testimony on the proposal, the searchable map below allows you to explore what might change.

Minneapolis 2040 Plan built forms
Core 50
Corridor 4
Corridor 6
Interior 1
Interior 2
Interior 3
Parks
Production
Transit 10
Transit 15
Transit 20
Transit 30
Transportation

The map above shows the "Built Form" designations of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan. Compiled from data provided by the City of Minneapolis.

  • Reporting by Andy Mannix
  • Edited by James Shiffer
  • Data analysis, design, and development by Alan Palazzolo

Some map data and design © Mapbox and © OpenStreetMap.

Methodology

The Minneapolis 2040 plan data directly provided by the City of Minneapolis; zoning data provided by the City of Minneapolis open data portal as of October 8, 2018. The Star Tribune analyzed the data sets by overlapping each parcel in the 2040 plan with the current zoning areas; due to small differences in datasets and through the analysis process, small, insignficant areas may be left out.

