ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Twins open a three-game tonight against the Angels (9:07 p.m., FSN).

Lineups are posted. Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.62 ERA) starts for the Twins and "opener" Taylor Cole (0-0, 4.91) for the Angels.

Cole is one of two pitchers to strike out Willians Astudillo this season. Astudillo is playing first and hitting third tonight, and Luis Arraez gets another start, this time at second base, in his third major league game.

The Twins won three of four in Seattle to open the seven-game road trip.