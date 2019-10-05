NEW YORK -- The lineups are set for the second game of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium (4:07 p.m., FS1).

Jake Cave is in for the Twins, playing left field, and C.J. Cron is sitting out against New York righthander Masahiro Tanaka. Marwin Gonzalez will move to first base.

Randy Dobnak pitches for the Twins.

Dobnak got married last Saturday. Today he's pitching a playoff game in the Stadium.

The Yankees will keep the same group that spanked the Twins 10-4 on Friday night.

TWINS

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Jake Cave, LF

Randy Dobnak, P

YANKEES

DJ Lemahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Brett Gardner, CF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Masahiro Tanaka, P