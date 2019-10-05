NEW YORK -- The lineups are set for the second game of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium (4:07 p.m., FS1).
Jake Cave is in for the Twins, playing left field, and C.J. Cron is sitting out against New York righthander Masahiro Tanaka. Marwin Gonzalez will move to first base.
Randy Dobnak pitches for the Twins.
Dobnak got married last Saturday. Today he's pitching a playoff game in the Stadium.
The Yankees will keep the same group that spanked the Twins 10-4 on Friday night.
TWINS
Max Kepler, CF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, RF
Mitch Garver, C
Luis Arraez, 2B
Miguel Sano, 3B
Marwin Gonzalez, 1B
Jake Cave, LF
Randy Dobnak, P
YANKEES
DJ Lemahieu, 1B
Aaron Judge, RF
Brett Gardner, CF
Edwin Encarnacion, DH
Giancarlo Stanton, LF
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Gary Sanchez, C
Didi Gregorius, SS
Gio Urshela, 3B
Masahiro Tanaka, P
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.