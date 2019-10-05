– Well, the Twins outhomered the Yankees. If only that was enough.

The formula that won 101 games during the regular season — bash the competition into submission with home runs, then let the bullpen finish them off — only works if both halves are operational. So while the instant offense provided by Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano was encouraging, it appeared insufficient to prevent the now-standard postseason outcome at Yankee Stadium: a deflating loss, this one 10-4 in the opening game of the American League Division Series.

It was the Twins’ 14th consecutive postseason loss, setting a major league record for October futility, and their 11th in a row to New York. They’ll try again to break both streaks on Saturday, the 15th anniversary of their most recent win, a Johan Santana victory at the old Stadium across the street.

The night began positively for the Twins, with the second batter of the game, Jorge Polanco, driving a James Paxton pitch into the left-field seats. In the bottom of the inning, Miguel Sano made a tremendous scoop-and-throw to retire Giancarlo Stanton at first base, a play that, once replay umpires overruled Todd Tochenor’s mistaken safe call, prevented New York from immediately tying the score

But by then, it was apparent that the night would be more difficult than the Twins had hoped, because Jose Berrios was not in All-Star form. He needed 24 pitches to extract himself from first-inning jeopardy, and 24 more to retired the bottom of the Yankees’ order in the second. And in the third, having been handed another run to work with when Nelson Cruz popped a 339-foot home run into the short porch in right field for a 2-0 lead, Berrios got into serious trouble.

Two singles to lead off the inning turned into a run when Edwin Encarnacion lined a one-out Berrios fastball into the left-field corner, scoring DJ LeMahieu. A walk loaded the bases, but Berrios appeared to escape with no further damage when Gleyber Torres bounced a double-play ball at Sano. He got the lead out at second base, but Luis Arraez’s relay was low and first baseman C.J. Cron missed it, letting it scoot past for an error. That scored two runs to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver walked to the dugout after striking out looking in the third inning.

The Twins responded by tying the game on a Polanco single, but with Berrios having thrown 88 pitches to get through four innings, manager Rocco Baldelli chose to hand the game over to his bullpen.

It made sense. It didn’t work.

Zack Littell, making his postseason debut, was overwhelmed by the moment and his task. The righthander walked Aaron Judge on five pitches, three of them in the dirt, but only after Judge slammed a tape-measure shot that hooked barely foul. He threw a wild pitch, and finally hit Brett Gardner with a pitch, ending his debut after only two batters.

Tyler Duffey relieved him and struck out Encarnacion, but walked Giancarlo Stanton to load the bases, then left a 3-2 fastball to Torres over the plate. Torres turned it into a hot smash that Sano couldn’t handle, and two more runs scored for a 5-3 lead.

Sano hit a pop fly 340 feet that cleared the right field wall by inches, his first postseason homer in his first postseason game, but the Yankees found their home-run stroke soon after that, too.

LeMahieu launched a Cody Stashak pitch into the bullpen, Gardner followed by blasting one into the upper deck in right, and the game got away from the Twins at 7-4. Kyle Gibson’s first postseason relief appearance didn’t go well, either; he walked the bases loaded, then surrendered a bases-clearing double to LeMahieu.

The middle-three-innings tally for the Twins’ bullpen: seven runs on four hits and five walks.