This isn't any kind of election.

Como Zoo wants you to help name its new giraffe baby, who made her public debut Wednesday.

Staffers will pick their three favorite suggestions from replies to Wednesday afternoon's Twitter announcement. Then the public will get to vote when they visit the zoo Oct. 20-21.

The female calf was born Tuesday morning weighing in at 120 pounds and standing 5 feet, 8 inches. Her parents are Daisy, who gave birth standing up, and Skeeter. This is Daisy's eighth birth and Skeeter's sixth.

It didn't take long for people to offer up their best. "Freckles" and "Pebbles" have already received some love on Twitter.

Zoo officials said you have until next Thursday to put your name in the ring.

Karen Zamora