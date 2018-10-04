Things will soon be looking up for many visitors to the Como Zoo in St. Paul, where a giraffe was born this week.
Weighing in at 120 pounds and standing — yes, already standing — 5 feet 8 inches tall, the female calf was born Tuesday morning, zoo officials announced.
The parents are Daisy, who gave birth standing up, and Skeeter. This is her eighth birth and Skeeter’s sixth.
For the zoo, this is giraffe birth No. 22 in the past 24 years.
The yet-to-be-named baby is bonding with Mom before making her public debut next week.
Gestation for giraffes, the planet’s tallest land animals, ranges from 14 to 15 months, and they are born one at a time.
