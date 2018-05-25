The Iowa boy who drowned while kayaking with his father at a northern Minnesota lake has been identified.

Micah Anderson, 4, drowned along with his father, Jesse Anderson, 42, of Northwood, after their kayak overturned May 19 on Hart Lake, about 20 miles southeast of Bemidji. Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the lake about 1:25 p.m. on a report that a kayak had overturned and that two people did not surface.

Rescue workers spotted the upside down kayak and began a search. They found the boy and administered CPR before he was flown to the University of Minnesota Hospital in critical condition. He died Sunday night after being taken off life support, Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said.

Searchers from several agencies continued looking for Jesse Anderson. Boats, divers and a helicopter were used, but he was not found. They suspended the search Saturday because of darkness and adverse weather conditions, Aukes said. Anderson was found in about 6 feet of water shortly before 11 a.m. on May 20.

Neither Anderson nor his son was wearing life jackets, Aukes said.

STAFF REPORT