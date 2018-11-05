Five-term Republican U.S. House Rep. Erik Paulsen is facing off against Democratic challenger Dean Phillips in Minnesota’s most expensive House race, as both sought to win over west-metro suburban voters.

The two candidates and outside groups spent a combined $18 million in a district Paulsen has held for a decade, but where voters preferred Democratic presidential candidates in recent elections.

Paulsen, 53, a former business analyst at Target Corp., from Eden Prairie, framed himself as a committed Republican with a strong environmental lean. He also tried to distance himself from President Donald Trump, who lost the district in 2016 by nearly 10 points. Paulsen was the only Republican in Minnesota’s congressional delegation who did not attend Trump’s visits and his first ad said he stood up to Trump.

Trump still endorsed Paulsen, who had previously won re-election by wide margins.

Phillips, 49, a Deephaven businessman and distillery heir, aimed to become the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1961. He ran a sometimes quirky but high-profile campaign with the slogan, “everyone’s invited.” He trekked around the suburbs in a vintage milk truck he called his “Government Repair Truck,” boasted a grass roots campaign of 2,000 volunteers and touted “radical hospitality” with frequent public forums, a lakeside community picnic, even flash mob dances. His ad featuring a bereft Bigfoot in search of Paulsen drew national attention.

Kelly Smith