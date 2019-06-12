The (storied) history: Bibelot was a Twin Cities institution. For 52 years, owner Roxy Freese ran the gift and women’s apparel boutiques, which ultimately expanded to four locations. When she retired last year, Tyler Conrad, who owns GoodThings boutiques in White Bear Lake and Maple Grove, bought two of Freese’s stores. GoodThings shares the same concept as Bibelot and has been open in the Twin Cities for 45 years.

“Together, we have almost 99 years in business,” says Conrad, who is integrating the newly-purchased boutiques with his existing ones, naming them Bibelot-GoodThings during the six-month transition. The merging is underway, with two Bibelot locations — Grand Avenue in St. Paul and Linden Hills in Minneapolis — being remodeled this summer. The stores will remain open during remodeling and, after an official grand opening in September, the stores will be re-christened GoodThings.

What you’ll find: Women’s clothes, from business to casual and chic to comfy, and gifts for all. “We have something for everyone, from babies to 99-year-olds,” says Conrad. “We have cards and gifts, tabletop items, and gourmet foods.” What sets the stores apart is the sheer breadth of selection. “There is a surprise around every corner.”

Those on the hunt for wardrobe updates will be pleased by the selection, too. The store stocks a range of sizes and stays on top of trends. They’re particularly known for boxier pieces with a relaxed silhouette. “Our customer base for women’s apparel is anyone from ages 30 to 70,” says Conrad. The stores also carry jewelry.

Who will love it: Anyone who needs to buy a gift — especially for that hard-to-buy-for friend or relative.

Get the GoodThings: The two refurbished boutiques are located at 1082 Grand Av., St. Paul; and 4301 Upton Av. S., Minneapolis.