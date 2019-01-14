GoodThings, a gift shop with stores in White Bear Lake and Maple Grove, will purchase two of the four Bibelot shops that are closing soon, GoodThings co-owner Tyler Conrad said Monday.

The Bibelot shops on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and Linden Hills in Minneapolis will close and then celebrate a grand reopening in September under the Good Things name.

The Bibelot locations in St. Anthony Park and Northeast are not part of the acquisition.

“It’s wonderful news,” said Bibelot founder and owner Roxy Freese, 86. She was unable to tell friends or associates the news until the contracts were finalized but she was slyly giving hints. “I kept telling them good things are going to happen.”

As for the two Minneapolis locations that aren’t part of the deal, Freese remains hopeful. She is in talks with a potential buyer of Bibelot’s first location, the one in St. Anthony, but has no further information on the one in northeast Minneapolis.

GoodThings, founded in 1973 in White Bear Lake by Sharon Conrad, is still owned by Conrad and her son Tyler, who now runs the two stores. Similar to Bibelot, GoodThings sells trendy and classic women’s clothing, jewelry, gifts, home goods, toys and kids’ items.

“I visited GoodThings in White Bear recently,” said Freese. “I had a similar feeling as I do in Bibelot. It was full of familiar merchandise beautifully displayed. It just felt right.”

