Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jon Pryor is resigning.

Pryor, who took the hospital systems leadership position in 2013, has been under political scrutiny since last summer, following community concerns over the hospital’s research on the sedative ketamine. It’s unclear if this pressure led to his resignation.

Reached for comment Tuesday, Pryor confirmed he’s resigning, but deferred to the hospital board as to the explanation.

“It’s just been a wonderful organization to work for, and I just love our employees and I love the people we take care of,” Pryor said.

“This is the right time for me to make a transition to the next chapter of my life,” Pryor wrote in an internal e-mail to colleagues. “Hennepin Healthcare is on the right path, but there is work still to be done. I regret that I won’t be part of it, but I am confident that the right people and plans are in place. Later this week you will hear more about the next steps.”

The hospital will release more information Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman said. The board will meet Wednesday morning.

Last summer, the Star Tribune obtained a Minneapolis police oversight report on the use of ketamine, a powerful sedative, in emergency situations involving police and paramedics. The investigators questioned whether Minneapolis police were inappropriately urging paramedics to sedate uncooperative people in situations where the drug didn’t seem necessary.

Some patients who received the drug were then enrolled in a drug study comparing ketamine to Versed, a similar sedative, without prior consent. The hospital suspended its research after condemnation from the public and politicians.

Last month, Hennepin Healthcare released the results of several studies it commissioned to evaluate its processes. The reports recommended changes to research protocols, including better outreach to the public, but concluded the paramedics and researchers followed protocols on par with national standards.

