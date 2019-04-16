A donor has given the city of Hastings $100,000 to cover the costs of repairing soccer fields that were damaged by vandals last month.

At its Monday meeting, the City Council accepted the gift from Caroline Amplatz and entered into an agreement with Precision Landscaping and Construction, Inc., to make repairs, the city’s communications coordinator Lee Stoffel said in a release.

“We are extremely grateful to be the recipient of such a meaningful donation,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins. “The generosity shown by Ms. Amplatz will allow the soccer playing youth of Hastings to return to their home fields this season.”

Two men, Edward L. Mears, 26, and Asa A. Soine, 27, both of Hastings, were each charged with one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the damage that occurred at Veterans Athletic Complex March 24.

According to the criminal complaint, the men drove a vehicle onto wet fields at the park at 2500 Soccer Field Road, spun doughnuts and left ruts 8 to 10 inches deep in places as they tore up nearly 200,000 square feet of turf, including on three of the most-used fields at the complex.

Jenkins said repairs will begin as soon as possible and hopes games at the park can resume sometime in May.

The Hastings Futbol Club, with 580 youths playing on traveling and recreational teams, had 125 games scheduled at the park between April 30 and June 3.