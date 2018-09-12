The cast of "Hamilton." Photo by Joan Marcus.

There was a bit of a wait on Tuesday to get into the room where it happens.

The Sept. 11 performance of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster hip-hop musical about the Founding Fathers, was delayed at the Orpheum Theatre because of a technical issue with the sound board.

Patrons who had lined up around the block had some extra time to enjoy the pleasant outdoor weather in the Twin Cities. The problem was resolved, and the performance started immediately after, although 40 minutes later than scheduled.

“People were excited about the show and once the all clear was given, our house staff got them all into the theater amazingly fast,” said Dale Stark, spokesperson for the Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents live Broadway in Minneapolis.

The delay was a reminder that “this is live entertainment, and things like this can happen,” Stark said.

The Broadway playhouses on Hennepin Avenue have undergone backstage upgrades.