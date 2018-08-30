The air outside the Orpheum Theatre was suffused with giddiness Wednesday evening as “Hamilton,” Broadway’s hottest blockbuster, landed in Minneapolis.

The tour version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning juggernaut had its first sold-out performance of a six-week run. Minnesota theatergoers marched into the Orpheum with broad smiles, a few wearing period costumes.

For many, the show folded into personal celebrations.

“Oh, we can’t wait to see it,” said Shari Parsons of St. Louis Park, who was with her husband, Dick. They were seeing the show to celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary. “We’ve been listening to the lyrics everywhere we drive, and we’re eager to see if we can keep up.”

That was not a concern for Emily Harrison, 22, a die-hard fan of the musical and recent graduate of George Washington University. Her tickets were a graduation present, marking a success after failed attempts to score tickets in Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

“What I love about ‘Hamilton’ is that it makes me feel so patriotic,” said Harrison, who attended the show with her mother. “When I listen to the song about the Battle of Yorktown, and all the sacrifices that these men made for my freedom, I cry.”

Benjamin Rosas, dressed as George Washington, and his brother Drew Rosas, dressed as John Quincy Adams, waited while their mom snapped their picture in front of the Orpheum Theatre marquee before the sold-out Minneapolis premier of the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton.”

A breakthrough cultural phenomenon, “Hamilton” uses hip-hop and other musical forms to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton and other Founding Fathers and Mothers. The show, which opened on Broadway three years ago, makes history hip and sexy even as it made its producers very rich.

In addition to Broadway, there are longer-term productions in Chicago and London, with two touring U.S. productions. The other “Hamilton” tour is now in Washington, D.C.

With similar ticket prices for all iterations, “Hamilton” is grossing more than $3 million a week in New York and Chicago, in smaller auditoriums than the 2,600-seat Orpheum, no less.

For many, the high ticket prices were worth the chance to see “something that’s part of history,” said Ellen Newcomb, a teacher from Farmington, who bought tickets at the urging of her 17-year-old daughter. “I’m skipping back-to-school night, but how often can you get to see something like this?”

While many people spend big bucks for the tickets, 40 lucky souls saw the show in premium seats for just $10 apiece. That’s because they won the “Hamilton” lottery. Forty tickets for the first two rows are distributed by lottery via hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Bao Vang of St. Paul was the guest of a work colleague who won the “Hamilton” lottery. “My jaw dropped when she offered me this chance to go,” Vang said.

Another lottery winner, Lori Schuttenhofer, said that she was feeling extra special because she was able to take her wife. “We couldn’t shell out the money for regular tickets,” she said.

The show also was an occasion for family reunions. Drew Rosas of Los Angeles flew to town to attend Wednesday’s performance with family members including his brother, Benjamin Rosas of Stillwater. Drew dressed up as George Washington, complete with a white wig. In top hat, no tails, Benjamin Rosas said that he was John Quincy Adams.

One family that was natty but not in costume was the Schroeders of Eden Prairie. Dad Mark had secured tickets for wife Margie and their two daughters, Abby, 17, and Ava, 15.

“What I love about this show is that it shows America’s diversity as its strength,” Abby said. “It’s about the past but it’s about America today.”

Her sister nodded in agreement. And by using rap, Ava said, composer Miranda “makes it all about us.”