Many local shopping malls are going to have to grapple with the loss of one more retailer: Gymboree.

The children's clothing chain is closing four Gymboree stores in the Twin Cities — at Southdale Center, Burnsville Center, Eden Prairie Center, and the Shoppes at Arbor Lake in Maple Grove. The company is also closing two Crazy 8 stores at Burnsville Center and in Woodbury.

Outside the metro area, Gymboree is also closing stores in Mankato and Medford.

The closing sales are expected to begin Tuesday.

They are among the 350 stores Gymboree announced Wednesday that it will close as it looks to restructure its business. The struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

"Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future," Daniel Griesemer, Gymboree's CEO, said in a statement. "Importantly, we will continue to operate a majority of our stores and will continue to deliver quality merchandise and superior service to our customers at our Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 brands."

Gymboree operates about 1,280 stores under the Gymboree, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 banners.

After this round of store closings, the company will still have a handful of Gymboree stores in the area at Ridgedale Center, Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Albertville Premium Outlets, and in Woodbury. Its Crazy 8 stores will continue at Maplewood Mall and Twin Cities Premium Outlets. It also has Janie and Jack stores at Mall of America and Twin Cities Premium Outlets.