Target Corp. was not counting on a pretty start to the year, but it ended up being better than the gloomy expectations.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported a same-store sales drop of 1.3 percent in the first quarter as store traffic continued to decline. But it wasn't as bad as analysts had feared, who thought it could be down 3.6 percent.

The news provided an early jolt to Target's shares in premarket trading where it was up 8 percent. But it has otherwise been a difficult year for its stock, which has fallen more than 20 percent.

The results stood out compared to other retailers who have reported results in the last couple of weeks that missed expectations amid a massive upheaval taking place in the industry as traditional retailers continue to lose business to other online players such Amazon.com.

Target's overall revenue in the quarter dropped 1.1 percent to $16 billion, down from $16.2 billion in the same period a year ago. That was better than the $15.62 billion analysts were expecting. Online sales rose 22 percent.

Net earnings were $681 million, a 7.7 percent increase from $632 million a year ago when it reported much higher net interest expense due to a charge related to early retirement of debt.

When adjusted for one-time expenses, its earnings per share in the quarter was $1.21, which was better than the 91 cents analysts were expecting. But it was 6.1 percent lower than its performance last year when it was $1.29. The company had forecast a range of 80 cents to $1 a share.

"Target's first quarter financial performance was better than our expectations, reflecting strong execution by our team as they delivered for our guests in a very choppy environment," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Executives warned analysts earlier this year that the first quarter would likely be its weakest of the year since many of the investments it is rolling out to revive the business, such as remodeling stores and launching new private-label brands, would not impact sales until later months.

At a financial meeting in New York in February, Target executives shocked investors by dramatically lowering its sales and profit goals for the year, citing the faster shift to online shopping that was upending the retail landscape.

At the same time, they said they would invest $2 billion this year, and $7 billion over three years, in a number of strategic areas to draw back shoppers to its stores through store remodels, new brands and overhauling its supply chain. The company also is lowering its profit margins by $1 billion this year, in part to pay for lowering prices to be more competitive with Wal-Mart and Amazon.

Target, whose sales have been falling for a year, does not expect sales to turnaround until possibly next year. Rather, executives told investors to expect a low single-digit decline in comparable sales for the full year.

Target is not alone in feeing the pain. Last week, a number of department stores reported worse than expected first-quarter results, leading to a selloff in retail stocks. Macy's reported a 4.6 percent drop in same-store sales, Kohl's slid 2.7 percent, and JCPenney's fell 3.5 percent.

Even TJX Co., the parents of TJ MAxx and Marshall's, which had been a star perfomrer in the sector, also reported lower-than-expected results on Tuesday, blaming the weather in part for its performance.

Wal-Mart, which has outperformed Target over the last year, is set to report its results on Thursday.