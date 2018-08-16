A grand jury has upgraded to first-degree the murder charges against an inmate who killed a Stillwater prison corrections officer last month.

Edward M. Johnson is now charged in Washington County District Court with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder of a corrections officer. Johnson, who was moved to the more restrictive Oak Park Heights prison after the killing of Joseph Gomm on July 18, was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Johnson, 42, who was already serving time for a previous slaying, had been charged on Aug. 2 with intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the attack on Gomm in a vocational building, where offenders were offered welding classes.

A first-degree murder conviction would keep Johnson in prison for life.

Gomm was bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed, suffering "substantial injuries to his head and face, and two puncture wounds to his chest, the initial charges disclosed.

Johnson was to have been released from prison in late 2022 and then serve the balance of his sentence for a 2002 murder on supervised release. However, a conviction for Gomm's death could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Joseph Gomm

Johnson has a long history of violence that continued into his incarceration. At the time of Gomm's death, Johnson was serving a 29-year term for fatally stabbing his 22-year-old roommate, Brooke Thompson, while her 5-year-old daughter was nearby in their Bloomington home.

Late that year, while in the Hennepin County jail during his trial, Johnson assaulted a deputy. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was given a 10-month term.

In prison he has racked up at least 1,695 days in segregation for numerous offenses, including 540 days in connection with a prison fight in July 2004, authorities said. During that fight, he was stabbed in the right eye by a fellow inmate with whom he'd had a long-running dispute. The attack cost Johnson his eye.

Johnson was most recently sentenced to segregation in June 2016. Since then, he had demonstrated "relatively good behavior" and had been allowed to work in the prison industrial building, said Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy.