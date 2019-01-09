In his first official act, new Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday creating a “One Minnesota Council on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity,” which he’ll chair.

“Disparities in Minnesota, including those based on race, geography, and economic status, keep our entire state from reaching its full potential,” Walz said. “We all know we do better when we’re in it together,” he said at a new conference.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton, also a Democrat, convened a similar council to confront the state’s longstanding problem of achievement gaps in education and health and uneven prosperity among racial groups and ZIP codes.

The council, which will include relevant state agency commissioners, will “develop a long-range plan to identify barriers to success, metrics for measuring progress, and recommendations to achieve the council’s goals,” according to the executive order.

Walz’s ambitions will meet significant obstacles. Despite much discussion and new money spent, educational gaps between whites and people of color have remained stubbornly persistent.

Black unemployment is higher than Minnesota’s as a whole, and in one recent year black income actually declined.

Geographically, Walz will be battling a national trend in which a handful of large urban areas — including the Twin Cities — have driven much of the economic growth of the past decade, leaving many small cities and towns feeling left behind.

Mark Muro of the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program, for instance, compared the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country with the 182 smallest, which have populations up to 215,000. Bigger cities exited the Great Recession faster than the smaller cities. His conclusion was stark: “Bigger cities are more productive. They are more innovative. They draw better-educated workers by offering higher wages.”

Rural Minnesota is also facing problems in the farm economy due to the ongoing trade war with China.