The newly divided Minnesota Legislature is meeting Tuesday for the first day of session and while leaders said they want to seek common ground early on, foundational differences are already emerging.

Democrats swung into control of the House after scooping up 18 seats previously held by Republicans in the November election. House Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, will be elected to the speaker position after the House convenes at noon.

Republicans continue to control the Senate and currently have a two-seat majority. A special election in early February will determine whether they remain two seats ahead, or if their majority shrinks back to one seat.

Senate leaders rolled out their first five measures Tuesday morning, signaling some of their top priorities this session. The bills will focus on mental health, child care, health care costs, government accountability and simplifying the tax code.

House Democrats will unveil their first 10 proposals Wednesday, which will likely closely mirror a "Minnesota Values Plan" they released in September.

Legislators share some big goals like making health care more affordable. Senate Republicans said they want to do that by increasing transparency in health care bills and ensuring patients can select their doctor and shop around for services.

House Democrats, meanwhile, said in their September plan that they — like Democratic Gov. Tim Walz — want to allow anyone to buy into MinnesotaCare, and see that as a steppingstone to universal healthcare.

Both sides of the aisle have also made helping families a priority. Democrats said they want to add more money for community-based child care and work on expanding public pre-K, with an aim of making it universally available to Minnesotans.

Republicans said they intend to make child care more affordable by cutting regulations on providers. Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, raised concerns with universal pre-K, saying day care providers' income largely comes from 3- and 4-year-olds, and watching infants and toddlers is expensive due to regulations.

"If the state of Minnesota comes forward with universal pre-K for 4-year-olds, you will destroy what is left of the rest of the day care system," he said.

State Rep. Kurt Daudt, who is changing roles from house speaker to minority leader, said that House Republicans want to lower health care costs and return the state's $1.5 billion budget surplus to residents through tax cuts.

"We will work with Democrats when it is in the best interest of Minnesotans, but will oppose any agenda that calls for increasing health care costs or raising taxes at a time when our state has a $1.5 billion budget surplus," Daudt, R-Crown, said.

In the Senate, tax proposals would be focused on making Minnesotans' lives better, simpler and easier, said Senate Taxes Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, without getting into the details of what would be proposed. He blasted Walz's proposal to increase the tax plan as a change that would have "the opposite effect."

Gun regulations are going to continue to be a point of contention this session.

Mom's Demand Action of Minnesota began a day of lobbying at the Capitol with a news conference before a room of about 50 supporters wearing red T-shirts bearing the group's logo.

"You have put us in a position to move legislation forward and to get legislation passed the floor of the Minnesota House of Representatives," said Hortman, who said two of the top 10 bills the majority planned to introduce at the beginning of session included "common sense gun violence prevention measures."

Bob Mokos, a member of the Everytown Survivor Network whose sister was shot and killed in Chicago in 1986, said this year's statehouse is filled with many new legislators who ran vowing to toughen gun laws.

"I urge all of them now to push forward with urgency to require criminal background checks on all gun sales and to establish a red flag law," Mokos said.

Senate Republicans, however, did not discuss guns when announcing their initial bills.

Despite their differences, Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, have said they want to pass some lingering bills from last session that both sides agree on, but were caught up in end-of-session negotiations and got vetoed.

Gazelka cited legislation to authorize spending of federal funds for election security as one example of a bill he'd like to see move sooner rather than later.

"We have a fresh start," Gazelka said. "We have a governor that is now in office that feels like he would be more pragmatic. I had a good working relationship with Gov. Dayton, but I think it will be different."

On the first day of session legislators are expected to also honor former Rep. Tom Rukavina, a longtime legislator who fought for the Iron Range and who died Monday of leukemia.

Many legislators were already in St. Paul on Monday, and attended the inauguration ceremony at the Fitzgerald Theater, where Walz was sworn into office.

Incoming Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymouth, will be one of 39 new House members taking office. On Monday, she looked on from above the Capitol rotunda as the public gathered for a reception for Walz. She said fellow House members planned to meet Monday night, and first there's going to be a moment of people asking, "Can you believe this is really happening? And then tomorrow the work begins."

Staff Writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.