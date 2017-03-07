Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to sign a bill Tuesday that would end the ban on Sunday retail alcohol sales.

If they choose to do so, liquor stores will open for the first time in Minnesota state history on Sunday, July 2.

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature last week with bipartisan support.

The new law allows them to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cities are allowed to keep liquor stores closed on Sundays if they pass an ordinance.

The yearslong effort to undue the Sunday ban faced opposition from store owners, beer distributors and the Teamsters union, but was finally beaten this year by new lawmakers responding to overwhelming public support for Sunday sales.