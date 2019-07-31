The Gophers are offering three opportunities for fans to check out the team in the next month.
In addition to the open practice 3 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, the team will allow the public to watch the 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 session and the 4:15 p.m. Aug. 16 session. The latter two will take place at Athletes Village. No cell phone use allowed during practice. That's it until the Gophers open the season 8 p.m. Aug. 29 against South Dakota State.
On a personal note, get ready for some #content from the Star Tribune this football season, starting this week. Several stories lined up, including one you won't want to miss on Sunday. Stay tuned!
