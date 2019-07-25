Gophers fans can take in a training camp practice Aug. 3 at TCF Bank Stadium.

The 3 p.m. event (gates at 2:30 p.m.) will include more than just checking out the team ahead of the Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State. The "F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day" will have a free tailgate with food, music and games, plus other activities for kids like inflatables. There is also an opportunity to nab some post-practice autographs.

While the event is free, fans can bring along a few items in exchange for a good time. One is decorated oars, which the Gophers will again display around the stadium. Fans can also donate disposable diapers for the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. Any size package is welcome, even previously opened ones that will be repackaged.

In addition to the diaper drive, fans can also donate non-perishable stuffing to Union Gospel Mission's Heart for Hunger campaign, which aims to feed 60,000 Thanksgiving meals to area families.

The Gophers report for training camp Tuesday.